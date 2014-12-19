Free Mp3: Del Bel – Christmas in Prison

English/Deutsch

They are from the Canadian province Ontario and they seem destined to contribute the title track for the new Bond movie or any dark and stylish film you can imagine. They even describe their musical style as „cinematic/ film score with vocals“. In My Solitude, a song from their upcoming sophomore album, reminds me of the golden age of British grandeur. I’m looking at you, Shirley Bassey! This track offers panache, there’s plenty of drama, there’s chic anguish. If you haven’t heard of Del Bel before, you better check them out immediately. I’m bloody serious. I admit that it might be hard to stop listening to In My Solitude over and over again, but if you do so, you may like Del Bel’s rendition of John Prine’s Christmas in Prison. The song’s an outlaw classic and there are some fine cover versions of this particular track out there, but Del Bel transform it into an opera of desire and hopelessness. It’s available for free on Bandcamp. So I guess we all agree that Del Bel are definitely among the ones to watch for 2015! (via Nicorola)

<a href="http://delbel.bandcamp.com/album/del-bel-christmas-in-prison-single">Del Bel – Christmas in Prison (single) by Del Bel</a>

Sie stammen aus der kanadischen Provinz Ontario und scheinen geradezu prädestiniert dafür zu sein, den nächsten Bond-Film oder überhaupt jedweden düsteren wie stylishen Film zu veredeln. Sie beschreiben ihren Musikstil sogar als „cinematic/ film score with vocals“. In My Solitude, ein Vorgeschmack auf das 2015 erscheinende zweite Album der Band, erinnert mich an das goldene Zeitalter britischer Grandezza, als eine Shirley Bassey für Gänsehaut sorgte. In My Solitude steckt voller dramatischem Flair und eleganter Seelenqual. Wer von Del Bel noch nichts gehört hat, sollte diesen Makel schnellstens beseitigen. Sie sind wirklich außergewöhnlich. Ich gebe gerne zu, dass man diesen Song immer und immer wieder hören möchte, doch sobald man sich dann doch eine Pause davon gönnt, sollte man auch Del Bels Version des Klassikers Christmas in Prison anhören. Dieses Lied des US-Singer-Songwriters John Prine hat bereits die eine oder andere feine Interpretation gesehen, Del Bel freilich verwandeln den Song in ein Ode an Sehnsucht und Ausweglosigkeit. Wer nun Lunte gerochen hat, kann ihn auf Bandcamp kostenlosen herunterladen. Als Fazit lässt sich somit wohl ziehen, dass man auf Del Bel im kommenden Jahr unbedingt ein wachsames Auge haben sollte. (via Nicorola)

Links:

Offizielle Homepage

Del Bel auf Facebook

SomeVapourTrails