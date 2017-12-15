Klingende Weihnacht 2017 – Lieder für unter, über und um den Weihnachtsbaum

Hier die gesammelten Tracks, über die wir in der diesjährigen Weihnachtszeit bislang gebloggt haben. Wer also ein wenig stöbern möchte, kann dies nun dank dieser Übersicht, die laufend ergänzt wird, tun. Wir wünschen viel Vergnügen beim Erkunden unserer Schätze!
Albert Hammond Jr. – The Little Boy That Santa Claus Forgot + Indie for the Holidays 2017 Tracklist
Amanda Palmer – The Angel Gabriel
BEAK> – (Merry Xmas) Face The Future
Black Santa Company – Winter Wonderland Mixtape
Bloodshot Records – A Few Days of Xmas Free Download
Caro Emerald & Metropole Orkest – Something For Christmas Free Mp3
Cold Fins – It’s Christmas Time
Cold Specks – Christmas Evermore
Gene & The Genies – Tell Santa to Bring Snow
Girl Ray – (I Wish I Were Giving You a Gift) This Christmas
Great Lake Swimmers – They Don’t Make Them Like That Anymore EP
Gregor McEwan – Home For Christmas
Hilma Nikolaisen – Merrily Merrily/ Ring Ring (Bring It On)
John Prine – Christmas in Prison (Free Mp3) + Best of Covers
Julia P & the Hengles – Christmas is Calling
Kidcat Lo-Fi – Winter Love Song
Marching Church – Christmas on Earth
Mist – The Bell That Couldn’t Jingle
Nelson Can – On Christmas Night
Phoebe Bridgers – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Punk Drunk Xmas Eve – Holy Moly & The Crackers
Red Sky July ft. Graham Gouldman (10CC) – Him And Christmas
Remington Super 60 — Here Comes Christmas + Indiecater Christmas
Seafang – Happy When It Snows / You Trashed My Christmas
Sivert Høyem – Mary’s Boy Child
Sofia Talvik – When Winter Comes – A Christmas Album
The Clear – First Year Alone Free Mp3
The Darcys – Another Log on the Fire
The Limiñanas – Shadow People (feat. Emmanuelle Seigner)
The Pepper Pots – Waiting for the Christmas Light EP
The Perfect English Weather – Christmas In Suburbia
The Technicolors – Santa’s Claws
Threelakes and the Flatland Eagles – Christmas Night
Thunderpussy – Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
VODI – This Is The Best Christmas
DifferentStars & SomeVapourTrails