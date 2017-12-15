Klingende Weihnacht 2017 – Lieder für unter, über und um den Weihnachtsbaum

Hier die gesammelten Tracks, über die wir in der diesjährigen Weihnachtszeit bislang gebloggt haben. Wer also ein wenig stöbern möchte, kann dies nun dank dieser Übersicht, die laufend ergänzt wird, tun. Wir wünschen viel Vergnügen beim Erkunden unserer Schätze!

Albert Hammond Jr. – The Little Boy That Santa Claus Forgot + Indie for the Holidays 2017 Tracklist

Amanda Palmer – The Angel Gabriel

BEAK> – (Merry Xmas) Face The Future

Black Santa Company – Winter Wonderland Mixtape

Bloodshot Records – A Few Days of Xmas Free Download

BROS – A Very BROS Christmas

Caro Emerald & Metropole Orkest – Something For Christmas Free Mp3

Cold Fins – It’s Christmas Time

Cold Specks – Christmas Evermore

Gene & The Genies – Tell Santa to Bring Snow

Girl Ray – (I Wish I Were Giving You a Gift) This Christmas

Great Lake Swimmers – They Don’t Make Them Like That Anymore EP

Gregor McEwan – Home For Christmas

Hilma Nikolaisen – Merrily Merrily/ Ring Ring (Bring It On)

John Prine – Christmas in Prison (Free Mp3) + Best of Covers

Julia P & the Hengles – Christmas is Calling

Kidcat Lo-Fi – Winter Love Song

Marching Church – Christmas on Earth

Mist – The Bell That Couldn’t Jingle

Nelson Can – On Christmas Night

Phoebe Bridgers – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Punk Drunk Xmas Eve – Holy Moly & The Crackers

Red Sky July ft. Graham Gouldman (10CC) – Him And Christmas

Remington Super 60 — Here Comes Christmas + Indiecater Christmas

Rue Royale – Christmas EP

Seafang – Happy When It Snows / You Trashed My Christmas

Sivert Høyem – Mary’s Boy Child

Sofia Talvik – When Winter Comes – A Christmas Album

The Clear – First Year Alone Free Mp3

The Darcys – Another Log on the Fire

The Limiñanas – Shadow People (feat. Emmanuelle Seigner)

The Pepper Pots – Waiting for the Christmas Light EP

The Perfect English Weather – Christmas In Suburbia

The Technicolors – Santa’s Claws

Threelakes and the Flatland Eagles – Christmas Night

Thunderpussy – Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

VODI – This Is The Best Christmas

DifferentStars & SomeVapourTrails